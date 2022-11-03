Fifth Third Bancorp Has $694,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 73,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $542,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

