Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.