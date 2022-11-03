Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,863. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.