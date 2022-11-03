Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

