Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,480 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE WBS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.