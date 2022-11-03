Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 835 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $94.26 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

