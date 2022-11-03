Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.