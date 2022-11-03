Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,002 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 42.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 77.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.2 %

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.