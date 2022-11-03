Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,530 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 418.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

