Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Livent were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.