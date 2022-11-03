First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Raised to $41.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $322.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

