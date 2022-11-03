First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock to $156.00. The company traded as high as $150.17 and last traded at $144.99, with a volume of 10703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.57.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in First Solar by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

