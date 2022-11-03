Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $26.80. Flowserve shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 8,935 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

