Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.