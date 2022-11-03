Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

Formula One Group Trading Down 4.9 %

FWONA opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

