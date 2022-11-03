Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

