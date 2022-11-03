Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.