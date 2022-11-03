Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 24.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 19.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $128.84 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

