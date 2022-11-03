Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 10,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

