Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,527,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16,124.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,629 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,460,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD opened at $47.24 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.