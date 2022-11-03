Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $559.58 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $569.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.49 and its 200-day moving average is $475.13.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

