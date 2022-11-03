Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $622,000 Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

