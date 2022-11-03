Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $278,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

