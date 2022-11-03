Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

