Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 11,900 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

