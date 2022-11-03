Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,390 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

