Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 4.0 %

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.