Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €17.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €17.10 ($17.10) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.55 ($28.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.49 and its 200-day moving average is €42.85. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($63.60).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

