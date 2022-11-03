Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($24.00) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ETR:FME opened at €28.55 ($28.55) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($63.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

