Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €29.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FME opened at €28.55 ($28.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.49 and its 200-day moving average is €42.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($63.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

