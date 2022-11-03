Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($46.10) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRE stock opened at €23.29 ($23.29) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($80.00).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

