Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €38.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($28.50) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($36.50) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 1.2 %

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €25.25 ($25.25) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($44.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.79.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

