FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.13.

Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %

Fortis Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.06. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$25.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.06%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

