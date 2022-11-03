FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

