FY2022 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Issued By DA Davidson

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

NBHC stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

