FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.