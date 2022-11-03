FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.39. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

