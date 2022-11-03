FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 90.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

