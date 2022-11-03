FY2022 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,515 shares of company stock worth $151,986. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.