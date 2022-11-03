FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $24.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.60. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $530.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.