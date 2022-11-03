FY2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Cut by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.05. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 51.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

