Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

