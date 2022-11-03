Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.00.
Gartner Stock Down 2.0 %
Gartner stock opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,419 shares of company stock worth $2,250,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.