Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.00.

Gartner stock opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,419 shares of company stock worth $2,250,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

