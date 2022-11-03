Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of G opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

