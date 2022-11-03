George Bennett Acquires 435,000 Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) insider George Bennett bought 435,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($50,294.83).
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £51.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.72.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
