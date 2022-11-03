George Bennett Acquires 435,000 Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) insider George Bennett bought 435,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($50,294.83).

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £51.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

