Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.78) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.63) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. set a GBX 560 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 596.92 ($6.90).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 514.10 ($5.94) on Monday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market cap of £66.69 billion and a PE ratio of 504.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.25.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

