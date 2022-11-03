Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,642 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

