Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.