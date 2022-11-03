Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $11.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 43,890 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

