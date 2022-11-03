Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

