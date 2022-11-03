Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Gray Television has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Television Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

